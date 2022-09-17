Splatoon 3 leads the top sales in Japan with outrageous figures in the physical market

Close to two million physical copies have been sold on the Nintendo Switch in just the first weekend.

The Splatoon 3 thing looks like it’s going to be another point for Nintendo to score on a commercial level. A few days ago we told you that the Switch exclusive has sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in its first three days for sale in stores, thus becoming the best performing hybrid game in that period.

However, those are numbers confirmed by Nintendo in relation to the sum of physical and digital sales, and now, thanks to data compiled by the Japanese magazine Famitsu and collected by Gematsu, we know that almost two million copies have been sold in physical version, some tremendous data to correspond only to the first weekend of the game on sale. Thanks to this, we can deduce that another million and a half correspond to the digital edition.

Almost 2 million physical copies in one weekendSpecifically, Splatoon 3 has placed 1,934,680 physical units in houses in Japan, occupying, as it could not be otherwise, the first position of the top software sales. The difference with the rest is abysmal, since in second place we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 12,605 copies sold this past week. We leave you the ranking below.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,934,680 (New)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12.605 (4.827.754)

[NSW] Minecraft – 9331 (2.786.049)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9071 (724.712)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7900 (3.271.715)

[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 – 7806 (91.183)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7115 (883,907)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5866 (4.971.812)

[NSW] Alice Gear Aigis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix – 5538 (New)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – 4927 (265.714)



In relation to the hardware, few surprises in this regard. Nintendo Switch continues to lead with an iron fist, being Switch OLED the most popular version of the week. The total of all its versions adds up to 182,876 units, while PS5 is satisfied with 2,864 and Xbox Series X and Series S accumulate only 459 weekly sales.

Best selling consoles of the week

Nintendo Switch OLED – 148.377 (2.525.961)

Nintendo Switch – 27.859 (18.666.760)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 6640 (4.886.242)

PlayStation 5 – 2227 (1.649.691)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 637 (264.810)

Xbox Series S – 284 (165.246)

Xbox Series X – 175 (158.925)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 74 (1.188.680)

PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.860)



In addition to the Japanese figures, at the beginning of this week we knew the data corresponding to the British market, where Splatoon 3 has managed to be the best seller in its premiere week, something that the previous installments of the saga did not achieve. We encourage you to give the analysis of Splatoon 3 that our colleague Jesús Bella has carried out a chance to see how his experience has been.

