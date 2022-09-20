Splatoon 3 sales do not stop: it stomps again in the weekly top of the United Kingdom

The Switch exclusive remains for the second consecutive week at the top of the physical sales ranking.

Although many predicted its success, Splatoon 3 has surprised since its launch on September 9 for doing really well at the sales level. The nintendo switch exclusive achieved a commercial milestone in its first week on sale in the UK, and things do not change after another seven days.

The data shared by GFK leaves us with the nice shooter repeating at the top of the physical sales ranking of the British territory, raising doubts as to whether it will be able to stay in the first position for the third consecutive week once we know the next market figures.

Repeat in first place after debuting with great figuresSplatoon 3 has not been opposed and continues ahead of Horizon: Forbidden West, which holds on to second place thanks to the increase in stock of PlayStation 5 that UK stores have been experiencing in recent months, and others. Usual suspects from the Nintendo Switch catalog whose presence will surely not surprise you at all.

As for the rest, the physical sales of NBA 2K23 place it in the sixth position of the ranking, while the remake of The Last of Us for PS5 called The Last of Us: Part I has fallen to tenth place after holding fourth last week, so it’s likely he’ll drop out of the top 10 on the next list.

We leave you below the list with the ten best-selling titles in the physical video game market in the United Kingdom during the last week so that you can see for yourself which games are being the most commercially successful.

UK best sellers of the week

Splatoon 3

Horizon: Forbidden West

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports

Minecraft (Switch)

NBA 2K23

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Grand Theft Auto V

The Last of Us: Parte I



Nintendo itself announced after the first weekend of the game’s sale that Splatoon 3 had sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in just three days, so your data in Japanese territory can be even more spectacular. Of course, these figures have served to lead the Japanese weekly top with a wide difference in copies sold compared to the rest.

