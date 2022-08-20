Splatoon 3 will be smaller than its previous installment: Nintendo has managed to reduce its initial weight

This is a decrease of almost 2 GB.

Los 32 GB that the Nintendo Switch has base (except OLED model) can be insufficient if we install some games, but in the case of Splatoon 3 it is appreciated that it has been reduced the space expected. It is a reduction of cases 2 GB of the 6 that were initially shown in the eShop.

Splatoon 3 has gone from 6 GB to 4.3 GB According to Nintendo Everything, Splatoon 3 has reduced its size, now standing at 4,3 GB. In fact, it is a figure that it can be proved in the eShop of your Nintendo Switch. It’s about a lower weight from which he presented Splatoon 2as the title weighed 6.1 GB while the first installment barely 1.8.

Even so, if we open the Nintendo store in the browser it appears that the download size is 4502 MB. Whatever it is, it is a standard practice at Nintendo reducing the size. An example of this is what happened with Metroid Dread that was in 6.9GB and went to 4.1 before launching. With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Something similar happened, 5GB a 3.

This is good news for Nintendo Switch users to have more space. As additional aspects, Splatoon 3 put a date on its free trial, with an advantage for those who are not subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. Following this line, it was also reported that the title will reward the most faithful with different rewards.

