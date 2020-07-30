‘Splinter Cell’ Anime Series Set at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Ubisoft have teamed for an anime collection adaptation of the online game “Splinter Cell”, Selection has realized.

Derek Kolstad, finest identified for his work writing the “John Wick” movie franchise, will function author and govt producer on the collection. In response to sources, the collection has acquired a two-season, 16 episode order at the streaming service.

Netflix, Ubisoft, and reps for Kolstad declined to touch upon the specifics of the deal.

The primary “Splinter Cell” recreation was launched in 2002 to close common acclaim from critics and big gross sales. The sport follows former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after he’s recruited by the NSA to work for the mysterious Third Echelon division throughout the company. The sport sees Fisher interact in variety of black ops missions, using stealth and navy techniques.

The sport has spawned six sequels in addition to a collection of novels. A “Splinter Cell” movie has been within the works for years now. Tom Hardy has been connected to star as Fisher going again to 2012, although the venture is at present thought of inactive.

Kolstad has labored on all three “John Wick” movies which have been produced to this point, with the movies having grossed over $584 million mixed worldwide. Kolstad’s different latest credit embrace co-creating the Quibi collection “Die Hart” starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta. He additionally labored on the “Falcon and Winter Soldier” collection at Disney Plus and has the function “No one” at Common. The movie is about to be launched subsequent 12 months, whereas “Falcon and Winter Soldier” is anticipated to debut later this 12 months.

He’s repped by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy

“Splinter Cell” is just not the primary collection that can see Ubisoft staff up with a streamer. The corporate additionally produces the Apple TV Plus collection “Mythic Quest.” That present hails from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz and follows the staff at a recreation improvement studio answerable for making a “World of Warcraft”-type on-line roleplaying recreation. The collection was renewed for a second season forward of the collection premiere. Ubisoft additionally beforehand tailored their recreation “Murderer’s Creed” into a movie starring Michael Fassbender in 2016.