Splinter Cell Is Crossing Over With Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Soon

Splinter Cell is crossing over with Ghost Recon as soon as extra, with Sam Fisher changing into a member of in for a model new journey launched for the sequence’ latest iteration, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. The event will move live on March 24, along with a big content material materials exchange that confidently won’t be behind schedule due to COVID-19.

A teaser trailer choices the infamous agent conversing with a member of the Ghosts present on Auroa–the fictional island that is home to the armed-drone nightmare of Breakpoint’s main advertising marketing campaign. Fisher moreover mentions Terminators, which references a limited-time event that was as soon as thus far reside in Breakpoint the place avid players could get hold of a T-800. You’ll watch the teaser beneath.

This isn’t the first time Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon have crossed over. Sam Fisher thus far appeared in Ghost Recon: Wildlands for a similar objective, giving avid players an additional undertaking to undertake with the night-vision goggles wearing soldier.

