Splinter Cell remake is a reality: first details of Ubisoft’s new stealth game

December 15, 2021

By surprise, although the rumors have never been lacking, Ubisoft has given the green light to the development of a remake of Splinter Cell. It is a project led by Ubisoft Toronto who will remake this action and infiltration classic from scratch using Snowdrop as a graphics engine, the same one used by the company for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars by Massive, to offer gameplay and next-generation graphics, with dynamic lighting and good use of shadows.

Currently the Ubisoft Toronto team is recruiting new staff to face this long-awaited project that will involve the return of sam fisher into the world of video games, in a title starring himself, after the notable Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist from 2013. And Ubisoft insists. It’s a remake, not a remasteringThey consider that after almost 20 years of life, this stealth classic needs changes that go beyond the merely visual.

The remake is still in its early stages of development.When can we enjoy the Splinter Cell remake? Patience will be needed as “it is still in its early stages of development,” according to producer Matt West. “What we try to ensure is that the spirit of the first Splinter Cell remains intact,” adds the creative. What includes keep your structure linear, instead of betting on an open world. But this intention to be faithful does not imply that it will not introduce new features.

“We have a new engine and a life cycle on consoles to take advantage of, so technology is an area that we do not want to be trapped in the past “, says the technical manager of the remake. At Ubisoft they want” to be able to prototype, innovate and try some new things “. All without altering the soul of Splinter Cell, which is to try to complete your scenarios without being detected by enemies.

A game of pure stealth

It will have news, but it will be a faithful remake of the franchise“It is important for us to preserve the sense of dominance by supporting the players who observe the situations, make their plan, use their devices and they are more cunning that the enemy creatively to face the challenges that are presented to them, “explains its director, Chris Auty. Given”That is the essence of Splinter Cell“Act as ghosts in front of enemies that will not make our progress easy.

Bringing this long-awaited remake to life is a team of new talents, but Ubisoft will also call on veterans who have worked on other Splinter Cell projects. However, new employees are still being hired so much remains to be done between now and the next few years. “It’s been a long time since the original Splinter Cell, and even since the last sequel, enough time to miss a whole generation of consoles, “he says.

Since the project is still in its early stages, no footage or video has been shared showing what the Splinter Cell remake looks like. We will have to wait a while to see this new video game in action, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated returns for fans of stealth and video games in general.

