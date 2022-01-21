Splitgate dates its Season 1 beta with a content-packed update

The portal shooter will include new game modes and map tweaks, among other new features.

Has it ever occurred to you how a mix between Halo Y Portal? The 1047 Games team has asked themselves the same question and, after getting to work, they have created Splitgate. Not for nothing do we consider it one of the best free games of 2021, because its tremendous success initial led to an extension of its beta. And now its creators look ahead and are already planning the launch of the Season 1, to which they have already set a release date for its beta.

The update also includes a customizable map editorFans of the shooter won’t have to wait long to find out what’s new around this first Season, since 1047 Games confirms its premiere for the next January 27th. And the news does not end here, since Splitgate intends to hook us back to the screen with a lot of content to experience from the date mentioned: retouching of maps, game modes, new designs and even a custom map creator that we can share with our friends.

The launch of Season 1 will bring with it two new game modes in the shooter: Capture the Flag, already classic in the genre, and Evolution, where we will face another group of players and receive advantages every time we lose a round. In addition, the most assiduous to Splitgate will see that the map Foragone Destruction it will change its design completely to ensure a line that, later, we will perceive in all the scenarios of the game.

In addition to all this, it is also worth noting the inclusion of a new battle pass 100 levels, new characters, banners, spray and even new designs in weapons and objects. As expected, players will be able to access such content from free way as soon as the season activates.

There is no doubt that this shooter continues to grow both in updates and in players, as the CEO of 1047 Games assured that the premiere of Halo: Infinite boosted user traffic in Splitgate. And the thing does not end here, since the developer is clear keep evolving towards all ecosystems and have already confirmed that they have Nintendo Switch and mobile phones in their sights.

More about: Splitgate, Season, Date, Update and 1047 Games.