Splitgate will not receive any new updates, but the team already leaves clues about its next big project

The next title is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

It is one of those shooters that harvests over 18 million downloads and has ended up being a success for 1047 Games, but every beginning has an end, and it seems that Splitgate is closing in on it. The title development team has announced a last big update for the shooter because they are going to focus their efforts on another game.

The next project will be free and will be set in the Splitgate universe developed in Unreal Engine 5In a statement on their website, 1047 Games has made it clear that the development team is focused on your next big project set in the Splitgate universe that is being developed under the popular graphics engine Unreal Engine 5, and will also be free. The developers promise for the next title “revolutionary changes in the gameplay of the genre.” Given this, Splitgate will receive one last major update that will turn out to be the last, but there will still be small bug-fix patches in the future.

Splitgate latest update

This patch will come with great news, as it will offer us “a new free battle pass with an infinite number of levels, new charactersskins, and much more.” Fans can also look forward to playlists weekly to continue drop items. It will continue to be online and can continue to be played without problems. Only the absence of 1047 Games will be noticed in the next big updates.

Splitgate hit the market in 2019 a PC, while its arrival on consoles was not until 2021. It has been a great success as it has been downloaded more than 18 million times. Last January it reached its Season 1 with a lot of content to enjoy. In addition, the Master Chief also came to the game, which boosted its number of players.

