SPO and his spouse shot useless by way of terrorists in Pulwama, daughter’s situation vital

Srinagar: After the drone assault in Jammu and Kashmir, now the terrorists have performed an incident in Pulwama. Right here a distinct police officer and his spouse were shot useless by way of terrorists. The police officer's daughter has additionally been critically injured on this incident. Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that terrorists forcibly entered the home of SPO Fayaz Ahmed and began firing indiscriminately.

Consistent with the police, the SPO and his spouse were killed on this incident. Whilst his daughter is critically injured. Please inform that the spouse of the SPO was once admitted to the health facility in an injured situation after being shot, the place she died. Allow us to tell that at the moment, a seek operation has been introduced by way of the protection forces by way of cordoning off the world.

Consistent with the guidelines, this incident came about at 11 pm. Allow us to tell that previous on Sunday, two explosives-laden drones fell on the Jammu Air Power Station. All over this, two explosions happened in a span of 6 mins, during which 2 Air Power staff had been injured. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had described this assault as a terrorist incident.