(spoiler) because I found a better browser

In 2017 I wrote an article about how if you were using Chrome and wanted to switch browsersOpera was perhaps your best option. Although I still consider Opera to be one of the most interesting browsers on the market and an excellent option for those who are used to Chrome, for me the best browser today is definitely Microsoft Edge.

The reasons are many, and I will talk about them in more depth along these lines. However, unlike what has happened to me with other browsers that I have used in the last 10 years or so (and for my line of work there have been many, including quite rare ones), with Edge, once I started use it, I never looked back. In fact, this month I will fulfill three years out of using Chrome altogetherand that had never happened to me since the Google browser exists.

When Firefox Quantum appeared, I thought the end of my yoke under Chrome had come. The new version of Mozilla’s browser was the best it had been in years, felt faster and smoother than ever, and looked like it was on its way to becoming the rival Chrome needed. For many months I tried to use it as my main browser, but I kept coming back to Chrome for one reason or another.

With the following updates it got worse, Firefox is a performance seesaw that never stops giving you a consistent experiencesometimes it goes very fast, other times it behaves in strange ways, it gets slow, some website does not work well, it ends up consuming too many resources, or it simply has some lack that does not exist in Chrome.

It’s frustrating that basically the only non-Chromium-based alternative today is still not living up to its full potential.but my need to get the best user experience, to waste the least amount of time dealing with problems or limitations, broken websites or laggy scrolling, exceeds my principles and need for more privacy.





It’s unfair, because many of Firefox’s problems are not its fault, but Chrome’s dominance on a website that is increasingly made for the Google browser that has wanted to impose itself as a standard, to the point of sabotaging the rest.

So for a long time, Firefox was relegated to a secondary browser, with aspirations of uploading to the main one every so many updates that did not end up changing anything in the end. I lived this with Opera, with Vivaldi, even with Bravewhich I gave a brief try in 2020. So far the only exception to the eternal dissatisfaction I felt trying to get a replacement for Chrome, has been Edge.

Why Edge and not another Chromium-based browser





I started using Edge the same day it came out in preview, and although I tried it relatively lightly that first month because it was a very green browser after all, it quickly became my browser of choice. That was in the middle of 2019, and since then I have never changed my default browser again neither on Windows 10 nor on macOS, unless you count moving from Edge Canary to Edge Dev, then Edge Beta, and finally Edge Stable.

Edge doesn’t have the problems of Firefox, I don’t miss Chrome at all when I use it, and its performance and the experience of use that it has given me these two years is above that offered by Google’s browser, at least in my opinion. opinion.

And interestingly If you think that because Edge is based on Chromium and is from a mega-corporation like Microsoft, it’s the same privacy nightmare as Chrome, you’d be wrong..

After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it.

All you have to do is take a look at the latest Apple privacy labels in the most used browsers. No one collects more data that can be linked to your identity than Chrome, and while Firefox fares the best in this regard (to no one’s surprise), Edge is more at the level of Safari, than Chrome’s data gluttony.



Apple privacy sheets of the most used browsers

For many it depends less on these numbers and more on how much you trust one company or another. Sometimes it is even a decision to choose between the lesser of two evils, almost like with your favorite social network. Unfortunately, much of the current comfort offered by technology is subject to some surveillance, but that is another topic.

BUT EDGE IS A CHROME WITH A MICROSOFT SKIN





Edge is not only not “Chrome with a skin”, but it is a browser loaded with unique features and has also been one of the best things that has happened to Chrome itself. Ever since Microsoft started collaborating with Chromium, they have even started to help solve several of its RAM consumption issues.

There are many current browsers based on Chromium and all offer different experiences, Saying that everyone is a Chrome with “skin” is a god-level disrespect to the development of those projects.

It’s almost as silly as saying that Ubuntu is a “skin” of Debian, or Android is a “skin” of Linux. Not because they share a certain amount of code base does not mean that the others do not contribute anything new or different, do not have their own identity, or do not work in another way.





The new Edge combines the best of the classic Edge with the best of Chrome, and over time it has not stopped including improvements that are offering an increasingly complete and different experience. It’s a job that has been well received among usersEdge already has over 600 million of these according to Microsoft.

Being installed on Windows 10 by default is not going to win people over, let’s remember that the old Edge was there for more than five years and never took off because it simply wasn’t a competitive option against Chrome

Yes, being the default browser in Windows 10 helps, but only up to a point. Users don’t have a hard time half-clicking on Google and they’re already telling you to install Chrome for the best experience. The vast majority of people still use Chrome, but Edge is gaining users consistently, and is already the second most used browser in the world. It is not free.

Edge has a long list of useful features that can do wonders for your productivity, Collections, for example, is one of my favorites. Its role in the continuity between Windows 10, 11 and Android is also an interesting draw, but Edge is also on iOS and is a great option if you want to better integrate your mobile in case you use Windows.



Immersive Reader in Chrome

Microsoft boasts some things that Edge has that others don’t, and others that complement it nicely:

On Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft Edge is the only browser that allows you to watch 4K on Netflix, it’s also the only one that supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.

Edge features Immersive Reader that makes webpages easier to read by removing screen distractions.

That Edge Immersive Reader also has a read aloud option in multiple languages, with various voices and speeds, it’s great.

Edge offers an option to use vertical tabs.

It offers 3 tracking prevention modes that progressively give us more control over what websites can track on our computer.

It has a password monitor that alerts us if the security of our passwords has been compromised, and it also has a password manager and password generator that automatically suggests strong passwords.

Edge is usually less demanding on your CPU than Google Chrome, so it tends to offer more battery life for your laptop.

The installation of web applications is much more intuitive and simple than in Chrome.

You have options to choose to have all your browsing data erased when you close Edge.

It also has a built-in translator with Microsoft Translator, and uses the Windows 10 and 11 spell checker.

It has a function to save money, get coupons and compare prices.

It has cloud synchronization of history, favorites, passwords, settings and even open tabs.

It has a compatibility mode with Internet Explorer 11 so that people do not have to resort to the terror of the past and its insecurity.

It has “sleeping tabs” that are disabled when not in use to save memory.

It has probably the best option to annotate and highlight PDF for free in Windows 10 built in.

What they think in Genbeta about Edge

I’m not the only one who has been won over by Edge in recent years, several of my co-workers have also decided to give Microsoft’s browser a try and this is what they have to say:

After years and years using Safari, and happily, I decided to give Edge a try because of how well I saw that it worked on Windows and, above all, because thanks to using some applications like Spotify, Slack or WhatsApp as installed PWAs, I save a lot of RAM memory thanks to avoiding Chromium instances of Electron.

I am very satisfied with the change in terms of performance and resources, and I think it handles times when I have a lot of tabs open better than Safari (with 8 GB of RAM). Another great addition is being able to count, finally, with all Chrome extensions, after the limitations in Safari.

I’m not going to complain about Chrome’s performance, but I always found it to be a bit overloaded. For a long time, I have always been trying alternatives in the hope that they would convince me, but something was always missing, and the first Edge was no exception.

However, with me moving further and further away from Google services in favor of Microsoft’s, as soon as Edge made the jump to Chromium I started using its beta versions. The love was instant, with an interface that I like much more than Chrome, and a very good performance.

Really, there is nothing that I miss about Chrome right now, especially since I can directly install its extensions. Plus, Edge seamlessly integrates with Windows and Microsoft services, and has options that I use a lot like its collections. Also, how well it gets along with its mobile version, which is also the one I use on iOS, makes me not consider going back to Chrome.

It’s been years and years of Chrome, but one day I seriously decided to try Edge and it was a wise decision. Trying it from time to time is not the same as intending to use it intensively as the only browser for days. And that litmus test was what made me decide: I was left with the Microsoft solution.

Both your experience and Antonio’s pushed me to this when using some applications such as Slack or WhatsApp as installed PWAs. When you move from Chrome to Edge there is no going back.

Is it worth changing?





Let’s see, that’s your decision, if you’re happy with Chrome and don’t feel the need to change anything in your life, why bother? These lines are our opinions based on our experience as users, as specialists in reporting on software, as people who like to try new things and are always looking for that something more.

Perhaps the least appealing thing about Edge is its insistence that you use Bing.but the search engine is easily changed in a couple of clicks, and then it’s another one of those recommendations you can ignore forever, like the one you’ll see using Gmail and Google for the rest of your days if you don’t use Chrome.

If we recommend something, it is because we believe it is good, and there is a good niche of people who want to stop using Chrome and are constantly hunting for alternatives. Microsoft’s is one of the best today, and verifying it costs you the same as disagreeing: nothing.