Spoiler: Kumail Nanjiani’s Most Influential Comic Book Is Not Marvel’s The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani’s opinion right here goes to be one which’s shared by lots of people. Even if you happen to do not imagine Alan Moore’s Watchmen is the most influential comedian, it is tough to not put it close to the highest of the checklist. As Nanjiani says, it took a special angle to exploring superheros in comics that most individuals had by no means seen earlier than. It additionally was one of many comics that propelled the “darkish and gritty” comedian aesthetic that might turn out to be a predominant a part of the medium for the following decade, and has by no means actually gone away fully.