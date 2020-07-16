Sponge on the Run’ International Rights – Variety

Netflix has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the newest “SpongeBob” movie, insiders accustomed to the deal instructed Variety.

The streaming large picked up the overseas rights for ” SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run,” the twice-delayed Paramount Animation title from Viacom. The movie is considered one of many theatrical releases thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic this 12 months.

The deal excludes China, the place Netflix has no presence, one supply mentioned. Paramount additionally has plans to launch the movie in Canada sooner or later, added one other particular person, after which Netflix will stream the movie in that territory.

Representatives for Netflix and Viacom had no speedy remark.

The worldwide launch date for the third movie in the “SpongeBob” franchise just isn’t set, however Netflix just isn’t beholden to the 2021 home debut earlier than providing the movie to its prospects overseas.

Paramount introduced in late June that “Sponge on the Run” would forgo theaters fully and debut as a paid VOD title in early 2021, earlier than heading to its sister streaming service CBS All Entry as a house leisure unique.

Whereas the movie’s price range is unknown, the animation hybrid’s newest installment value roughly $60 million. MRC co-financed the venture. Between the Netflix and CBS All Entry offers, Paramount has been made entire on the value of the venture, mentioned sources.

The acquisition is considered one of a number of latest transactions between Netflix and Paramount, together with the shuttling of movies like Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s “Lovebirds,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7,” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

The pleasant children cartoon (and stoner icon) first got here to options by way of Nickelodeon. The second movie, which Paramount launched, went on to gross over $350 million worldwide.