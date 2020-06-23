Sponge on the Run’ Skipping Theaters for CBS All Access – Variety

“The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run,” Paramount and Nickelodeon’s animated journey based mostly on the absorbent underwater fry prepare dinner, is skipping its deliberate theatrical debut. It would as an alternative launch on premium digital rental companies in early 2021 earlier than touchdown completely on CBS All Access, the streaming service owned by the studio’s father or mother firm, ViacomCBS.

It was initially slated to hit the large display on Could 22, however was postponed till Aug. 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run,’ a premier, first-run film from one in every of ViacomCBS’ largest manufacturers, be part of CBS All Access’ increasing slate of franchise content material from throughout ViacomCBS,” stated Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS, and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital. “This launch will probably be completely timed with our continued enlargement and deliberate rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Backside to the service in the largest manner doable.”

All prior seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants” will probably be accessible on CBS All Access as a part of its ongoing enlargement. In Could, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish introduced that CBS All Access would endure rebranding to include extra of the firm’s cable manufacturers and library programming, together with Paramount Footage’ huge movie catalog and Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, Smithsonian and MTV channels.

“I’m extremely happy with this movie, and the phenomenal solid and filmmaking crew that made it occur,” stated Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation. “Bringing this film to life was a real collaboration and labor of affection, and I’m thrilled for audiences to take pleasure in it as a lot as we loved making it.”

Provides Ramsey Naito, government VP of Nickelodeon Animation Manufacturing and Improvement, “We’re extremely pleased to provide children and households a much-deserved raise in any manner we will, and the PVOD launch of the new SpongeBob theatrical and placing all seasons of the TV collection on CBS All Access are two of the finest methods I can consider to get immersed in the optimism and pleasure that this terrific character represents.”

Quite a few films — together with Common’s “Trolls World Tour” and “The King of Staten Island,” Warner Bros. animated journey “Scoob” and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” — have opted to forgo conventional theatrical releases since cinemas throughout the nation closed in mid-March to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus. Paramount lately offered its romantic comedy “The Lovebirds” to Netflix, given the uncertainty over when theaters would possibly reopen. It was additionally alleged to launch Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” this fall, however Netflix is negotiating a deal to purchase that film from Cross Creek Footage, the movie’s financier.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark, the three largest theater chains, all plan to renew enterprise someday in July. Hollywood studios have largely cleared their calendars by summer time, however a handful of latest films are anticipated to greet moviegoers when multiplexes reopen subsequent month. Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 will probably be the first main launch, adopted by Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 31. Two smaller titles will open first: Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged” on July 10, and Sony Footage’ rom-com “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” on July 17.

“Sponge on the Run” sees finest buddies SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star enterprise out of Bikini Backside and head to the Misplaced Metropolis of Atlantic Metropolis on a rescue mission to save lots of SpongeBob’s trustee snail Gary. Its the third “SpongeBob” movie, after 2004’s “The SpongeBob SquarePants Film” and 2015’s “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge Out of Water.” These films had been commercially profitable, incomes over $450 million globally mixed.