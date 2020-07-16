SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run to land on Netflix after delay

Netflix has reportedly picked up the worldwide streaming rights to the twice-delayed newest SpongeBob movie, which was pushed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, Sponge on the Run, will reportedly be amongst a rising variety of movies that forego a theatrical launch, opting to debut by way of digital distribution as a paid VOD title, in accordance to Selection.

The movie, directed by Tim Hill, was due to premiere in August of this yr, however insiders now imagine that date might be in early 2021 as a substitute, earlier than airing on CBS All Entry for US viewers.

The star-studded CGI movie boasts a voice solid that includes the likes of Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, and Snoop Dogg.

In accordance to the synopsis, the newest movie instalment of the SpongeBob franchise follows the legendary sponge and his finest pal Patrick Star. The intrepid pair should rescue Gary, who has been – ahem – “snail napped” by the god of the sea, Poseidon.

SpongeBob and his starfish buddy should journey to the Misplaced Metropolis of Atlantic Metropolis – and alongside the method reveal how our hero first grew to become acquainted with Gary the Snail.

The beloved kids’s character first debuted on Nickelodeon, and the final film instalment introduced in over $350 million worldwide.

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run isn’t the first movie to face delays due to the pandemic and lockdown. Movie studios throughout the globe have struggled to navigate the cinema closures and needed delays to manufacturing, with the likes of Disney’s reside motion adaptation Mulan, Bond movie No Time To Die, Tenet, and the Mission: Unattainable 7 all pushing again their launch dates.

Cinemas throughout the nation are reopening this month, with social distancing measures, however many movie distributors are opting to launch their movies digitally as a substitute, with the likes of Artemis Fowl, Scoob! and Hamilton all touchdown on paid-for streaming websites.

