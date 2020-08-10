‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Present’ in the Works

Patrick Star is about to turn into the star of his personal present.

A “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff sequence centered round SpongeBob’s pink buddy is in the works at Nickelodeon, Selection has confirmed with sources. “The Patrick Star Present” will see Invoice Fagerbakke proceed to voice the character.

The sequence shall be a deep dive on Patrick and his household, as the pleasant starfish hosts a chat present. Exactly which different “SpongeBob” actors shall be reprising their characters for this new sequence is unclear, nevertheless, sources say it can introduce a number of new characters voiced by new actors to the “SpongeBob” underwater universe.

A consultant for Nickelodeon decline to remark.

This marks the second “SpongeBob” spinoff to drift its solution to Nickelodeon, following in the spongesteps of “Kamp Koral,” a CG-animated prequel sequence which was greenlit over a 12 months in the past. That sequence, which is about to premiere on CBS All Entry subsequent 12 months, introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob throughout his summer season at sleep-away camp.

Selection solely reported early final 12 months that Nickelodeon was eyeing an growth to the beloved animated franchise, and was exploring, amongst different choices, “an unique story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or a Sandy Cheeks stand-alone story.”

“That’s our Marvel Universe,” mentioned Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins at the time. “You may have this wonderful present that’s run for nearly twenty years.”

“Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is the community’s longest-running animated sequence and has reigned as the number-one youngsters’ animated sequence on tv for the final 17 years. A function movie, “The Spongebob Squarepants Film,” was launched in theaters in 2004 and a second movie, “The Spongebob Film: Sponge Out of Water,” adopted in 2015. A 3rd movie and a prequel to the animated sequence, “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run,” was launched earlier this month through video on demand.

“SpongeBob Squarepants” was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller function co-executive producers.

Deadline first reported the information.