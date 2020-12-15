SpongeBob SquarePants Takes the Field to Help ViacomCBS Woo the NFL

You received’t consider who’s taking the subject in a bid to assist CBS impress the Nationwide Soccer League.

SpongeBob SquarePants and inexperienced slime might be amongst the parts featured in a broadcast of a January 10thNFL Wild Card recreation that may seem on Nickelodeon whereas a conventional presentation runs on CBS. Whereas gridiron aficionados soak up the common sports activities present, Nickelodeon will placed on a recreation that folks and youngsters can watch collectively. The child-focused occasion will function play-by-play commentary and reporting from two members of the community’s standard “All That” sketch-comedy collection, animated graphics and intriguing visuals.

“Every little thing from simply the angle to the expertise to the graphics packages goes to have a child’s standpoint and a Nick standpoint, and we’re actually going to strive to create a brand new expertise for youths and oldsters,” says Brian Robbins, president of children and household leisure for ViacomCBS, the networks’ mum or dad firm, in an interview.

Nickelodeon is greatest often known as the dwelling of collection like “Henry Hazard” and “Rugrats,” however it’s taking a seat at the grownup desk by aiding in one in all the high enterprise initiatives of its company mum or dad. Each huge media firm that exhibits NFL video games is in the midst of attempting to safe a brand new rights bundle, with a lot of the present contracts set to lapse by the finish of 2022. A technique to dazzle the soccer league is to fulfill one in all its huge requests: carry new audiences to the sport.

A lot of ViacomCBS’ rivals try to do precisely that. NBC Sports activities not too long ago added NBC Information politics guru Steve Kornacki to “Soccer Evening in America” and the “Sunday Evening Soccer” halftime present, a manner to woo followers of his data-driven reportage. At MSNBC, Kornacki examines a candidate’s path to victory in a presidential race. In soccer segments, he analyzes the likelihood any crew has tomove ahead in the weeks earlier than the playoffs. In the meantime, Walt Disney has this season examined a number of “mega-casts” that put totally different variations of a single soccer recreation on its numerous cable networks and ABC. A coming Wild Card broadcast might be tailor-made for the younger, feminine viewers of the cable community Freeform.

CBS and NBC received rights to present new Wild Card video games the NFL added for this season. “After we approached the NFL about getting the rights for this Wild Card, we have been attempting to present them how we may attain a brand new and youthful viewers, which is one in all the primary priorities of the NFL,” says Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports activities, in an interview. “Any negotiation we’re doing in the future, I believe, could have a ViacomCBS component to it, whether or not it’s via programming or having the ability to attain a vastly totally different viewers than we may have in the previous earlier than the merger.” The previous Viacom and CBS merged anew at the finish of 2019 in a pact valued at $11.8 billion.

Nickelodeon will depend on Noah Eagle, the 23-year-old son of CBS Sports activities common Ian Eagle and the new play by play voice for Los Angeles Clippers video games, and CBS Sports activities analyst Nate Burelson, to give viewers colour commentary and play by play. They are going to be paired with “All That” forged member Gabrielle Nevaeh Inexperienced. “We aren’t asking her to be something apart from Gabby in the sales space,” says Shawn Robbins, the coordinating producer of the Nickelodeon broadcast. In the meantime, Inexperienced’s “All That” colleague, Lex Lumpkin, will report from the sidelines.

Producers count on the expertise to create heartwarming household moments, says Robbins, the Nickelodeon chief, with some dad and mom and kids taking of their first sporting occasion collectively.

At the similar time, executives perceive the present should attraction to a technology that watches video in decidedly totally different trend than its dad and mom. “I might assume it will be a very good guess that there might be not less than one system in a toddler’s hand at the similar time they’re watching the recreation — if not one, possibly two,” says Robbins. “Everyone knows how our viewers consumes content material. They’re watching the present and speaking to their buddies about it at the similar time, and that’s OK.”

With that in thoughts, the recreation will include digital elements. A website, NFLNickPlay.com, will educate youthful followers on soccer fundamentals and supply NFL-themed content material in the days earlier than the recreation, in addition to throughout it. Viewers in the three days earlier than the occasion can use QR codes that may floor on the youngsters cable outlet to unlock collectibles associated to SpongeBob and the Nick collection “The Loud Home.”

SpongeBob will assist body the Wild Card broadcast with a pre-show and a halftime sneak peek. “The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Particular” might be hosted by Von Miller from the Denver Broncos and can provide highlights of the title character’s greatest sports activities moments. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo from CBS Sports activities will make dwell pre-kickoff appearances together with Eagle, Burelson and Inexperienced. At halftime, Nickelodeon will preview the SpongeBob spinoff “Kamp Koral,” which facilities on SpongeBob’s camp reminiscences. The present will debut on the new ViacomCBS streaming outlet Paramount Plus.

The youngsters’ outlet isn’t the first to experiment with creating skilled sports activities broadcasts for the youthful set. ESPN in 2019 examined a “kidscast” throughout its annual protection of the Little League World Collection. A recreation simulcast on ESPN2 featured two 16-year-olds in the broadcast sales space and two 15-year-old sideline reporters, who have been assigned to report on the refreshments in addition to any dugout motion. Earlier in that 12 months, the Walt Disney sports activities large tried streaming a model of Recreation 2 of the NBA Finals tailor-made for younger males that had Katie Nolan and visitors chatting on display all whereas the recreation proceeded, with a few of the motion punctuated by emojis and stat-laden graphics.

Whereas most soccer video games usually carry advertisements for beer, shaving gear and automobiles, the Nickelodeon broadcast is probably going to function commercials from a special set of sponsors, says McManus, who need to attain youthful shoppers and their households. Some advertisers, he provides, could select to purchase spots in each video games.

How will Nickelodeon’s signature inexperienced goo be utilized all through the recreation? Producers received’t give specifics. However viewers ought to rely on seeing it. “There might be numerous slime,” vows Robbins, the producer.