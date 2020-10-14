‘SpongeBob SqurePants’ Prequel ‘Kamp Koral’ First Look Released

Nickelodeon launched a primary look picture of its upcoming “SpongeBob SquarePants” prequel, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Beneath Years,” set to premiere in 2021. The sequence will debut solely on the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service and air on Nickelodeon later within the yr.

“Kamp Koral” is a CG-animated sequence which introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob at a sleepaway camp. SpongeBob meets Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs, and the brand new buddies spend the summer time constructing underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck on the craziest camp within the kelp forest.

The voice forged of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Invoice Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprise their roles within the 13-episode sequence. They’re joined by Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins who will voice new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who reside within the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica govt produce the spin-off sequence. The manufacturing is overseen by Kelley Gardner, vp of present sequence animation at Nickelodeon.

Selection had solely reported final yr that Nickelodeon was eyeing an growth to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” franchise, and was exploring an authentic story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or a Sandy stand-alone story, amongst different choices. “Kamp Koral” turns into the community’s first authentic spinoff of its beloved sequence.

The unique sequence, which has been a staple of Nickelodeon since 1999, was created by Stephen Hillenburg who died of ALS in November 2018.

