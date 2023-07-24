SpongeBob’s Voice Actor’s Wife Clarifies That He Is Not Dating Ariana Grande:

The wife of Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob SquarePants, is setting the record straight after the internet thought her husband was Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend.

Some people thought Grande had moved upon from her marriage to Dalton Gomez along with the longtime voice actor after an Instagram post from The Cut with the title “Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?” Some users thought Grande enjoyed moved upon from her marriage to Dalton Gomez alongside the longtime voice actor.

Later This Week The News Came Out That Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Broken Up:

This week, news came out that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, her spouse of two years, had broken up. A lot of people have made guesses about why they broke up, but a source has now told People that the broker wanted to keep working on their marriage, yet the Wicked star was moving on as well.

The SquarePants within question is actually Grande’s new boyfriend and co-star in Wicked, Slater, who also has a connection to SpongeBob. Even though he didn’t have a part during the popular Nickelodeon show, Slater kept playing SpongeBob in the 2016 Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Kenny’s wife, Jill Talley, set the record straight in the comments section of The Cut’s story. “Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny,” Talley wrote, according to People.

Grande Will Play Role Of Glinda Within Universal’s New Movie:

Grande will play Glinda in Universal’s movie version of the popular Broadway show, while Slater, who is 31, will play Boq, Elphaba’s sister Nessarose’s love interest.

The movie started filming in the U.K. last year, and it was supposed to come out in November 2024. It’s still not clear how the SAG-AFTRA strike will impact the movie’s release, though.

Dalton ‘s Job Is Hard He Can Not Leave Los Angeles:

“Ariana and Ethan just started seeing each other. The person said, “They have a lot within common and a lot of fun together.” “They did not begin dating until after they had both split up with their partners. Ariana and Dalton still talk to each other.

Slater is also no longer with anyone. In 2018, the Broadway star married Lilly Jay, a girl he went to high school with. Last year, they had a son, which was their first child.

Within November 2022, Slater wrote on Instagram for his wife’s anniversary: “My best friend. This is definitely our best year yet. We’ve been together for 10 years and been married for 4. The post was liked by Grande.

A person close to Jay told ET that she is “devastated” that she and her husband are no longer together as well as that “this isn’t the future she had within mind.”

“She’s doing everything she can to get herself back on her feet,” said the person. She is very smart and driven, and “She is the best mother in the world.”

Neither of them has indicated for sure that they are dating. Slater recently broke up with Lilly Jay, his partner of more than a decade whom he married within 2018 with whom he has a son.