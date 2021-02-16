Spooky crashes at the Daytona 500: one involved 17 cars and another defined the race

Along with the Indianapolis 500 and the Sebring 12 Hours, it is one of the most important races in American motorsports, and it usually opens the NASCAR championship, the most important category of cars with a roof in North America. It’s about the 500 Miles from Daytona that yesterday ran its 63rd edition. After a controversial definition in the last meters, he prevailed Michael McDowell (Ford), who won for the first time in the mythical oval. This was his triumphant debut in the NASCAR main series (there are three in total) after 358 races,

As is usual in the races of this division, could not miss the so-called “Big Ones”, Which is the multiple accident that usually occurs in the banked curves of the ovals. This time he arrived on lap 14 of 200, where 17 cars were involved. Less than 45 minutes after the green starting flag was flown, entering Turn 3, Kyle Busch (Toyota) pushed the rear of Christopher Bell (Toyota), which then hit the rear of Aric Almirola (Ford).

Almirola lost control of her car and went into the line of cars coming in the other row, causing a huge chain crash. Among those who suffered extensive damage and were out of contention for victory were the author of the pole Alex Bowman (Chevrolet), Almirola himself, Ryan Blane (Ford), the Mexican Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet), David Ragan (Ford) and Ryan Newman (Ford).

“They took us out too soon. It’s a very, very long race, ”Almirola said. “We were in a good position, turning between the top two or three and (Bell) came and hit me really hard in a bad place. It made me turn right, wrecked our car and ended our race too early, ”he added.

Ragan, whose participation in the 500 is his only planned exit from the 2021 season, called the situation “unfortunate.” He stressed that “I’ve never met a driver who said, ‘I’m going to start this 500-mile race and just be super aggressive.’ We all talk about giving and receiving and reaching the end, but it seems that no one does it once it leaves.

“It’s frustrating that everyone is pushing and shoving, and I just saw (Bowman) get doubled over and every time someone crashes into the top five or six they wreck a lot of cars, ”Ragan concluded.

Largada de Daytona 500 (@NASCAR).

As if this were not enough, a lightning strike that struck the area forced a red flag and to suspend the race for a minimum of 30 minutes before some of the vehicles damaged by the heat of the fight arrived at the Daytona pits, which on its mixed circuit receives another traditional competition in North America such as the 24 Hours, where cars compete Sport Prototypes and Gran Turismo.

“Obviously we had a very fast Camaro. The Chevrolet were working well together; hopefully a Chevy still ends up on Victory Lane, ”Bowman said. “Hats off to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports; They have built some really fast racing cars. I hate that super oval racing works like this sometimes, but that’s part of the game, ”he stressed.

However, there were more strong emotions and hearts stopped on the last lap where another crash, without so many cars affected but no less spectacular due to the fire in some of them, defined the race.

Joey Logano (Ford) led the final 25 laps, but his Ford teammate, Brad Keselowski (Ford), touched Logano and next to him, McDowell, who was third and went to the lead when the yellow flag ended the race. Behind there were more broken irons, but like the initial incident the pilots suffered no physical consequences.

The authorities analyzed what happened during almost ten hours and they decided that McDowell was not responsible for the accident and was awarded the win.

Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) finished second followed by Austin Dillon (Chevrolet), Kevin Harvick (Ford) and Denny Hamlin (Toyota).

The NASCAR Cup kicked off its 26-race regular season where the top 16 finishers will compete for the crown in the Playoffs, which are ten other competitions.

The next date will be next Sunday, again at Daytona, although with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 dispute.

McDowell with the classic celebration of the winner by spinning (@NASCAR).

More on this topic

The day that Menem and Reutemann raced together and got on the podium

Matías Rossi, in the footsteps of Traverso: he won his fifth Super TC 2000 title and is only two behind Flaco

Before she was born, her parents were told that she would not be able to walk: today she is close to being the first Latin American woman with spina bifida to race cars