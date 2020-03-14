Sport coronavirus updates: Latest news as events cancelled due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated sporting events all over the world with a number of the greatest leagues on the planet dealing with mass postponement, rescheduling and cancellations.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the present standing of each main sport and league and when followers can count on their beloved groups to return to motion following COVID-19.

Soccer

Premier League

The Premier League has been suspended till the weekend commencing 4th April. This implies golf equipment will miss two rounds of fixtures – not less than – earlier than a call is made about the remainder of the season.

Latest Premier League coronavirus updates

English Soccer League

The EFL launched a joint assertion with the Premier League and can observe the identical process. Video games within the Championship, League 1 and League 2 shall be shelved till 4th April on the earliest.

Champions League

UEFA have made the choice to postpone the upcoming spherical of Champions League matches with Actual Madrid and Juventus squads each in self-isolation.

The quarter-finals are due to be performed within the first week of April, however it’s unlikely the spherical of 16 shall be accomplished by then.

Europa League

The scenario is an identical to the Champions League situation with UEFA seemingly to difficulty comparable recommendation for each tournaments.

European soccer

Many leagues throughout Europe have been postponed together with Ligue 1 (France), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy), Eredivisie (Netherlands), Belgian First Division A and the Primeira Liga (Portugal).

Worldwide soccer

The MLS has taken a 30-day break, whereas new seasons of Chinese language, Japanese and South Korean skilled leagues have been placed on maintain. Asian Champions League matches have been nudged again to September.

EURO 2020

The European Championships are going down throughout the continent this 12 months for the primary time, and vital query marks have been raised over the event regardless of it being scheduled for June.

UEFA moved to postpone the Champions League and Europa League tournaments, and have confirmed they may talk about plans for Euro 2020 on Tuesday 17th March.

Latest Euro 2020 coronavirus updates

Motorsport

Components 1

The primary three races of the 2020 Components 1 season have all been cancelled. The Australian, Bahrain and Vietnam races have been struck off for now, and it stays to be seen whether or not they are going to be rescheduled.

F1 are hopeful they’ll get the season underway by the ‘finish of Could’.

MotoGP

The opening races of the MotoGP season have been cancelled. It’s presently set to return on third Could in Jerez, Spain with the end-of-season races pushed again to the top of November.

Components E

Components E will take a two-month break as the world grapples with COVID-19. This implies the subsequent race will happen on 21st June in Berlin. This is able to strike off the Rome, Jakarta, Paris and Seoul races.

Tennis

The ATP, WTA and ITF have all introduced a six-week postponement {of professional} competitions all over the world, together with the Miami Open. Play won’t resume till 20th April on the soonest.

Rugby

The Six Nations has been referred to as off. Wales v Scotland appeared to be going forward, however would have been the one main sports activities occasion within the UK this weekend.

Reviews counsel the event may resume on the finish of October, begin of November 2020.

Latest Six Nations coronavirus updates

Cricket

England’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been referred to as off, whereas the Indian Premier League has been postponed till 15th April.

The Pakistan Tremendous League is constant to be performed, however the format has been shortened by 4 days. The ultimate will now happen on 18th March.

Golf

All PGA events have been postponed mid-April with The Masters one of many newest main sporting events to fall. Event organisers hope to reschedule it as opposed to cancelling the occasion totally.

WWE

A SmackDown present has been relocated from an area in Detroit, Michigan to the WWE coaching facility in Orlando, Florida.

Nonetheless, officers stay optimistic that Wrestlemania 36 will nonetheless go forward on fifth April.

Olympics

The massive one… The Olympic Video games is about to go forward in late-July 2020, by which level the disaster is anticipated to have largely subsided.

Nonetheless, the mid-term results of the coronavirus pandemic are but to be really felt. We stay within the early phases of the outbreak.

The IOC and Japan stay bullish that the Video games will start on 24th July, however like with nearly each occasion on this record, a lot rests on how the outbreak pans out.

