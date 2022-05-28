Sport, in the crosshairs: a report revealed why it is an environment prone to sexual extortion

The report points to how sports structures are prone to this type of case (Reuters)

In recent years, hundreds of athletes have raised their voices denouncing abuses they have suffered throughout their lives and have remained silent for years for fear that the noise they could generate would destroy their own careers. From the cases of the American gymnasts who sent the doctor Larry Nassar to prison with his testimony, to the complaints against children’s and women’s soccer coaches in Europe and South America, the examples accumulate in each sport and country. It is evident that there is a line that unites all these examples and an extensive report published by Transparency International seems to expose it.

The body that promotes measures against corporate crimes and international political corruption dedicated itself to studying the system of sports institutions to understand how it was possible that there were so many similar cases in various parts of the world, many of them linked to the sexual extortion. In these kinds of events it is always the power exercised from a superior that ends up being decisive so that the victim not only suffers the horror of surrendering his body, but also silences him for years.

On your marks, set Stop: Understanding and Ending Sextortion in Sport (On Your Mark, Set, Stop: Understanding and Ending Sextorsion in Sport) makes it clear that the sextortion -as it is called- is part of sexual abuse and corruption. It is in these cases in which a person with authority (coach, leader, politician or boss of an organization), promises benefits to the athlete in exchange for a greater presence in the field of competition, a place of preponderance in the team or even scholarships.

The report used examples from several countries and found that in Germany one in three elite athletes surveyed suffers -or suffered- sexual violence. Furthermore, if the consultation is limited to women, the numbers are even more alarming. According to the explanation of Sylvia Schenk, president of the group that collected information in the European country, this is mainly due to “the lack of control and responsibility at all levels of sports organizations.”

Some of the gymnasts who denounced the American doctor Larry Nassar (Reuters)

“Sextorsion tends to go largely unnoticed. Those affected often face social stigma and cultural taboos, and it is often difficult to prove abuse. In many cases, safe and gender-sensitive reporting mechanisms do not exist that can provide the support that survivors/victims of sexual abuse often need,” the study notes.

In addition, it makes it clear that in sports entities the most important positions are usually held by men and There are “structural” factors that make clubs or other organizations prone to sextortion not only taking place but also going unpunished.

Among the key points highlighted by the report on why this happens, the following stand out: lack of control by international and independent entities, the absence of external pressure and the naturalization of interpersonal relationships. This last aspect is linked to the closeness between coaches and athletes, who live together even more than with their own families. “Often (these relationships) are characterized by dependency and unclear boundaries, carry specific risks of sexual abuse (…) These dependencies are reinforced by a sports culture that promotes values ​​such as endurance and loyalty, and in which the authority and expert status of coaches and other influential actors is rarely questioned.

This, added to the fact that the athletes themselves often put the team or their careers before any abuse, has created a kind of “culture of silence”according to the report that directly blames sports entities for protecting their reputations instead of helping the victims.

To end this system that seems to run through all sports, Transparency International recommends the inclusion of women in key roles in sport (especially as coaches), the establishment of protocols and codes of conduct for clubs and organizations linked to sport, that complaints be investigated by independent entities and the support of governments and society for the victims, among other aspects.

KEEP READING:

A journalist who interviewed tennis player Peng Shuai raised doubts about her supposed freedom from the Chinese regime

The stories of four gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar that shook the United States Senate

They ordered the capture of soccer coaches accused of sexual abuse: the lurid story of the victims