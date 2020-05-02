‘Sport of Thrones’ Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets Deadlift World Record – Variety

The Mountain has shattered a world file.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who performed Ser Gregor Clegane, higher often called The Mountain, on “Sport of Thrones,” has a deadlift world file. He lifted 1,104 kilos (501 kilograms) at Thor’s Energy Fitness center in Iceland on Saturday whereas livestreaming the historic event.

The earlier deadlifting file was set by fellow strongman Eddie Corridor in 2016 for lifting 500 kilograms (1,102 kilos), turning into the primary man to ever do it.

Bjornsson, who’s 6 toes 9 inches tall and weighs 452 kilos, posted a video of the deadlift on his Instagram, letting out a roar after he drops the burden and finishes. He gained the World’s Strongest Man competitors in 2018 and has earned third place or larger yearly since 2012.

The Mountain was performed by two actors, Conan Stevens and Ian Whyte, in early appearances on “Sport of Thrones,” then Bjornsson took over the function in season four till the finale.

On Instagram, he stated, “I’ve no phrases. What an incredible day, one I’ll keep in mind for the remainder of my life. I stated I used to be coming for it, and as soon as I set my thoughts on one thing, I’m a canine with a bone. I wish to give an enormous shoutout to my household, mates, coaches, followers, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this raise be attainable.”