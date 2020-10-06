‘Sport of Thrones’ Prequel Series Casts Paddy Considine

The “Sport of Thrones” prequel sequence “Home of the Dragon” at HBO has discovered its first solid member — English actor Paddy Considine.

Selection has discovered that Considine has signed on to star within the sequence within the function of King Viserys I, who chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Outdated King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, on the Nice Council at Harrenhal. A heat, type, and first rate man, Viserys solely needs to hold ahead his grandfather’s legacy. However good males don’t essentially make for nice kings.

Followers of the lore created by George R.R. Martin will recall that Viserys I dominated over Westeros round 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest. His youngsters, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, would finally battle a civil struggle over his throne that grew to become often called the Dance of Dragons.

Considine is not any stranger to HBO audiences, having lately starred in “The Outsider” and at present starring in “The Third Day” on the premium cabler. His different TV roles embody “Peaky Blinders,” “Informer,” and “The Suspicions of Mr Whicher.” On the movie aspect, his roles embody “Sizzling Fuzz,” “The Loss of life of Stalin,” “Cinderella Man,” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” He additionally wrote and directed the function “Tyrannosaur” and wrote, directed, and starred within the function “Journeyman.”

He’s repped by Unbiased Expertise Group and Vary Media Companions.

“Home of the Dragon” is ready a number of hundred years previous to the occasions of “Sport of Thrones” and tells the story of Home Targaryen. It’s anticipated to air someday in 2022.

HBO has given the present a 10-episode order, with casting having begun over the summer time. Martin co-created the sequence with Ryan Condal, with the present having been primarily based on Martin’s e book “Fireplace & Blood.” Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will function co-showrunners and also will function govt producers together with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Sara Lee Hess may also function author and govt producer. Sapochnik may also direct the pilot and extra episodes. He beforehand directed six episodes of “Sport of Thrones,” together with “Hardhome,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “Winds of Winter.”

HBO beforehand scrapped a “Sport of Thrones” prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts. That sequence would have taken place 1000’s of years earlier than the occasions of the flagship sequence throughout The Lengthy Night time. It was one of a number of “Sport of Thrones”-related tasks that have been put into growth at HBO previous to the top of the unique sequence. At the moment, none of the opposite tasks are believed to be shifting ahead both.