‘Sport of Thrones’ Prequel ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ in the Works at HBO

A collection adaptation of “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” a prequel to the occasions of “Sport of Thrones,” is in early growth at HBO, Selection has realized solely from sources.

The one-hour present could be based mostly on the collection of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, which comply with the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a younger Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years previous to the occasions of “A Track of Ice and Fireplace.”

Martin has printed three novellas in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” collection thus far: “The Hedge Knight” in 1998, “The Sworn Sword” in 2003, and “The Thriller Knight” in 2010. The three novellas have been then collected and printed collectively as “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in 2015.

No author or expertise is presently hooked up to the mission, however sources say it’s a excessive precedence for HBO as the premium cabler seems to be to construct on the success of “Sport of Thrones.”

Reps for HBO and Martin declined to remark.

Ought to the mission go to collection, it might be the second “Sport of Thrones” prequel to make it to display screen. The community is presently prepping the collection “Home of the Dragon,” which is slated to debut in 2022. That present will doc the buildup to the Targaryen civil warfare in Westeros that is called the Dance of Dragons.

Followers have been calling for a “Tales of Dunk and Egg” TV collection for a while now. There have been hopes that when HBO introduced a quantity of “Sport of Thrones” spinoffs have been in the works again in 2017 that the novellas could be amongst the contenders for a collection decide up, however Martin later mentioned that there have been no plans to adapt the books at that point.

In fact, simply because the collection is in growth doesn’t essentially imply it would transfer ahead. One other “Sport of Thrones” prequel written by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts went to pilot at HBO however was finally handed over in 2019.