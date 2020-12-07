‘Sport of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman Inks Overall Deal With eOne

“Sport of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” writer-producer Bryan Cogman has struck a multiyear total cope with Leisure One, which follows his most up-to-date total at Amazon Studios.

Underneath the phrases of the settlement, he’s set to develop scripted tv and new media tasks for eOne. First up on his slate is a up to date collection primarily based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Yojimbo,” to be produced by Mark Gordon underneath the latter’s cope with eOne.

“I’m delighted and honored to name eOne my new dwelling and really excited to work with Michael and his terrific staff,” stated Cogman. “eOne’s world attain and its dynamic, wide-ranging library of IP make it a really thrilling place to inform tales. And the chance to reimagine ‘Yojimbo’ with Mark is nothing lower than a dream come true.”

Cogman is at the moment a consulting producer on Amazon Studios’ “Lord of the Rings” TV collection, and penned the script for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Sword within the Stone.”

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Bryan once more and faucet into his distinctive imaginative and prescient and talent to create must-see, premium content material for an award-winning collection. This will probably be particularly essential as we proceed to raise eOne’s total home and worldwide slate and tackle Hasbro’s wealthy IP portfolio,” stated Michael Lombardo, president of world tv at eOne.

Cogman is repped by UTA, Administration 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.