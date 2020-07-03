‘Sport On!’ and ‘Brokers of SHIELD’ Bounce Back – Variety

After dropping to season low scores final week, each “Sport On!” and “Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD” bounced again this time round.

The CBS sport present, which is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and options tennis ace Venus Williams and celebrity tight finish Rob Gronkowski as staff captains, leapt up 50% to a 0.6 score amongst adults 18-49. That represents its second highest score of season 1, behind solely the premiere. 3.Three million viewers tuned in to the newest episode, an 11% bump from final week. In a while CBS, replays of “SEAL Group” and “S.W.A.T.” each scored a 0.Four score and 2.5 million viewers every.

In the meantime over on ABC, “Brokers of SHIELD” ticked up from a 0.2 to a 0.3, because it continued its seventh and remaining season run. 1.Three million viewers watched Wednesday evening’s episode, nearly precisely the identical quantity because the week prior. ABC kicked off the evening with a string of replays. “The Goldbergs” was high of the pile with a 0.5 score and 2.7 million whole viewers, adopted by “Black-ish” with a 0.4 and 1.9 million. Reruns of “The Conners” and “American Housewife” each scored a 0.Three score, with the previous drawing just below 2 million viewers and the latter 1.7 million.

For the third straight Wednesday in a row, Spanish-language community Univision topped the printed rankings in the important thing 18-49 demo, because of novelas “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tü No Hay Dos,” all of which scored a 0.5 score.

Persevering with the sample of exhibits rebounding from season lows, “The 100” ticked as much as a 0.2 score and 690,000 whole viewers on the CW. That represents the ultimate season’s largest viewers tally in a month. “Bulletproof” adopted that up with a 0.1 and 372,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” dramas, all of which scored a 0.Four score. “Med” drew 3.7 million viewers, “Fireplace” 3.5 million, and “P.D.” 3.5 million additionally.

Fox aired a “Masterchef” rerun, which cooked up a 0.Four score and 1.7 million viewers.