Sport on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more

By no means miss a second with RadioTimes.com’s sport on TV 2020 calendar.

From the Olympic Video games to Euro 2020, from Components 1 to Wimbledon, we have now you coated with every main event stay on TV.

We’ll be including to the calendar all through the season, bringing you up-to-date info on the most well liked sporting occasions and how to watch them on BBC, Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and more.

Sport on TV 2020 calendar

Occasions and previews to be added and up to date all year long

Take a look at our particular person guides for more data and full TV particulars

February

20th – Pakistan Tremendous League cricket (HUM Masala)

21st – T20 Cricket Ladies’s World Cup (Sky Sports activities)

29th – Components E Race 5: Marrakesh (BBC / Eurosport)

March

1st – Carabao Cup ultimate (Sky Sports activities)

eighth – MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

21st – Components E Race 6: Sanya (BBC / Eurosport)

22nd – F1 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

22nd – MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – Indian Premier League cricket

29th – The Boat Race – Oxford v Cambridge (BBC)

April

4th – Components E Race 7: Rome (BBC / Eurosport)

4th – The Grand Nationwide (Racing TV / ITV)

fifth – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

fifth – MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas (BT Sport)

fifth – WWE Wrestlemania 36 (BT Sport)

ninth – The Masters – golf (Sky Sports activities)

18th – Components E Race 8: Paris (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – World Snooker Championship (BBC / Eurosport)

19th – F1 Chinese language Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

19th – MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix (BT Sport)

25th – 2019/20 League Two final day

26th – London Marathon (BBC)

Could

2nd – 2019/20 Championship final day

third – Components E Race 9: Seoul (BBC / Eurosport)

third – 2019/20 League One final day

third – F1 Netherlands Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

third – MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix (BT Sport)

ninth – Giro d’Italia (Eurosport)

10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

14th – US PGA Championship (Sky Sports activities)

16th – League Two play-off ultimate

16th – FA Ladies’s Tremendous League final day

17th – 2019/20 Premier League season final day

17th – MotoGP French Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – FA Cup ultimate (BBC)

24th – Indy 500 (Sky Sports activities)

24th – F1 Monaco Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

24th – Nice Manchester Run (BBC)

24th – League One play-off ultimate (Sky Sports activities)

25th – Championship play-off ultimate (Sky Sports activities)

25th – French Open (ITV / Eurosport)

27th – Europa League ultimate (BT Sport)

30th – Champions League ultimate (BT Sport)

31st – MotoGP Italian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

June

4th – NBA finals (Sky Sports activities / NBA League Cross)

sixth – Components E Race 10: Jakarta (BBC / Eurosport)

seventh – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

seventh – MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – Euro 2020 (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America (Premier Sports activities)

13-14th – 24 Hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)

14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

17th – US Open – golf (Sky Sports activities)

21st – MotoGP German Grand Prix (BT Sport)

21st – Components E Race 11: Berlin (BBC / Eurosport)

27th – Tour de France (ITV / Eurosport)

28th – F1 French Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

28th – MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix (BT Sport)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC)

July

fifth – F1 Austrian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

11th – Components E Race 12: New York (BBC / Eurosport)

12th – Wimbledon ultimate (BBC)

12th – Euro 2020 ultimate (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America ultimate (Premier Sports activities)

12th – MotoGP Finland Grand Prix (BT Sport)

16th – The Open (Sky Sports activities)

19th – F1 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

24th – Olympic Video games (BBC / Eurosport)

25th – Components E Race 13: London (BBC / Eurosport)

26th – Components E Race 14: London (BBC / Eurosport)

TBC – The Hundred (Sky Sports activities)

August

2nd – Neighborhood Protect (Sky Sports activities)

2nd – F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

ninth – MotoGP Czech Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – European Tremendous Cup (BT Sport)

14th – Vuelta a Espana (ITV / Eurosport)

16th – MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – WWE SummerSlam (BT Sport)

25th – Paralympic Video games

30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

30th – MotoGP British Grand Prix (BT Sport)

31st – US Open – tennis (Amazon Prime)

September

sixth – F1 Italian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

10th – 2020 NFL season (Sky Sports activities)

13th – MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix (BT Sport)

13th – Nice North Run (BBC)

20th – F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

25th – Ryder Cup (Sky Sports activities)

27th – F1 Russian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

October

4th – MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix (BT Sport)

11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

18th – MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix (BT Sport)

18th – T20 Cricket Males’s World Cup (Sky Sports activities)

25th – F1 United States Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

25th – MotoGP Australian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

November

1st – F1 Mexican Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

1st – MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

15th – MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – ATP Finals (Amazon Prime / BBC)

24th – UK Championship snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

29th – F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

TBC – Davis Cup Finals (Eurosport)

December

TBC – FIFA Membership World Cup (BT Sport)

TBC – PDC World Darts Championship (Sky Sports activities)