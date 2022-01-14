Sport rules on PS4 and PS5, but GTA 5 too: see the most popular PS Store games in 2021

Downloads also include data from PS VR and the most downloaded Free-to-play on Sony platforms.

It is clear that the component shortage It has seriously affected the production of PS5, but gamers still have a lot of steam in video games. With more PS4s on the way, Sony has now focused on looking at download traffic on its PS Store, and provides us with data that reveals the trends of PS4, PS5 and PS VR players: a list of the most popular games on their digital platform.

Because, although the Japanese company has already shared the downloads for December, now it’s time to look at the year 2021 In its whole. Starting with PS5 titles, ranked based on data from USA/Canada and Europe, the players have liked to focus the new generation with sports. After all, NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22 lead both lists, which is followed by a Call of Duty: Vanguard that has conquered a good part of PS5 players. In addition, it is worth noting the presence of Among Us in the sixth European position, since it has climbed positions since its arrival on the platform in December.

Most Downloaded Games on PS5 (US/Canada) NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

Most downloaded games on PS5 (Europe) FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits FAR CRY 6 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Most Downloaded Games on PS4 (US/Canada) Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11

Most downloaded games on PS4 (Europe) FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Vanguard The Forest

But there is still more, as Sony has also taken the opportunity to share data on the most popular games of 2021 in PS VR, which is especially notable for the community’s interest in Beat Saber. All this is also complemented by the titles free-to-play most downloaded on PS4 and PS5. Following this line, Fortnite undoubtedly leads both lists, followed by Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League.

Most Downloaded Games on PS VR (US/Canada) Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPER HOT VR GORN Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead Onslaught

Most downloaded games on PS VR (Europe) Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPER HOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners GORN RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Most Downloaded Free-to-play Games on PS4 and PS5 (US/Canada) Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Splitgate Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Rec Room Brawlhalla Rogue Company

Most Downloaded Free-to-play Games on PS4 and PS5 (Europe) Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Apex Legends eFootball PES 2021 LITE Brawlhalla Destiny 2 Splitgate

