Sportico Acquires The Intercollegiate College Sports Website

Sportico, Selection’s sister web site, has acquired The Intercollegiate, a university sports activities media outlet run by Daniel Libit and Luke Cyphers, Sportico introduced Monday.

Libit and Cyphers, co-editors and co-founders of The Intercollegiate, will be a part of Sportico as sports activities enterprise reporter-editor and reporter, respectively, the place they’ll assist spearhead and develop Sportico’s protection of the school sports activities business. Sportico has additionally acquired The Intercollegiate Podcast, a weekly present that critically examines faculty sports activities and options conversations with specialists, lecturers, athletes, journalists, advocates and extra.

“I can’t imagine how lucky we’re at Sportico to not solely be capable of deliver Daniel and Luke on board however to additionally purchase The Intercollegiate’s beneficial library, knowledge and belongings,” mentioned Dick Glover, CEO of Sportico. “That is one other instance of our dedication to supply unique, high-quality, actionable reportage to the sports activities enterprise neighborhood.”

Libit and Cyphers launched The Intercollegiate in October 2019, the place it shortly gained nationwide consideration for its relentless and singular use of public record-driven reporting to cowl faculty sports activities. The publication has damaged quite a few tales and scandals over the previous yr and was profiled by NPR in a section about sports activities journalism shifting to “cowl extra hard-edged matters.”

“We’re grateful for the chance to hitch the terrific workers at Sportico and are ecstatic on the prospect of increasing on the sort of enterprise journalism we’ve achieved on our personal,” Libit. “We are able to solely provide our sympathies to the nation’s public college data custodians, who shall be listening to from us much more than earlier than.”

Cyphers beforehand labored on the New York Day by day Information sports activities investigations group and spent a decade as a senior editor and senior author at ESPN Journal, throughout which era the publication claimed two Nationwide Journal Awards for normal excellence. Libit spent over a decade protecting nationwide politics for Politico, Nationwide Journal, The Day by day, and CNBC.com, earlier than launching an unbiased weblog devoted to investigating the College of New Mexico’s athletic division. In 2017, the New York Occasions profiled Libit and his exploits as, “The Blogger Who Grew to become One College’s Scold.”