Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo: IPD confirms the suspension of the match for Copa Libertadores 2022

Match between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo is suspended due to the situation in Peru.

Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo by Copa Libertadores 2022 It was suspended due to the situation that Peru is going through after a decree of immobility by the national government. The game that would be played this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (local time) at the National Stadium must be rescheduled.

Initially, there was the option that it be held behind closed doors, since the Brazilian team was already in Lima. But the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD) published a statement where all possibilities were ruled out.

“The sports show is canceled under the provisions of the Government through DS 034-2022-PCM, where it is stated that “the constitutional rights related to the inviolability of domicile, freedom of transit in the national territory, freedom of assembly and freedom are suspended”, can be read in the second paragraph of the text .

“The IPD, through the National Directorate of Sports Security (DISEDE), proceeded to draw up the Act of Cancellation and inform the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), which can coordinate the rescheduling with the organizers of the Copa Libertadores 2022″, he concluded.

This is not only bad news for the ‘rimenses’ fans who had bought their tickets for this match, but also for the club. According to information from Pedro Canelo, a journalist from El Comercio, the ‘low pontine’ team must pay a figure of one million soles for the logistics of the rescheduling.

This measure would not have been communicated to the Flamengo squad, which approached the colossus José Díaz to play his first match in the international tournament. Images of ‘Mengao’ have been circulating on social networks. So far, the two clubs have not commented on the measure.

BRAZILIAN MEDIA REPORTS

“Conmebol takes him by surprise and Flamengo without knowing if he stays or returns”, wrote ESPN Brazil. According to information from this medium, Conmebol was completely surprised by the measure, since the institution had reached an agreement with the Peruvian authorities.

BRAZILIANS HAVE A BAD TIME

The Flamengo delegation arrived in the capital yesterday and was able to train normally at the Videna facilities. But she was surprised after the pronouncement of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who indicated a curfew throughout April 5. An Argentine journalist from TyC Sports was able to tell what the players of the Brazilian cast live in Lima.

“Behind me is the Flamengo hotel. He came to play the game against Sporting Cristal at the start of the Copa Libertadores for both of them and Flamengo cannot leave this hotel. A while ago we talked to one of the members of campus security who tells us: ‘we are locked up, we feel imprisoned,’ told us”he expressed.

CRYSTAL SPORTING FIXTURE IN RELEASERS

Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo (suspended due to the curfew of the Peruvian government)

Catholic University vs. Sporting Cristal (Tuesday, April 12 | 5:15 pm | San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium)

Workshops vs. Sporting Cristal (Tuesday, April 26 | 7:30 pm | Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium)

Sporting Cristal vs. Catholic University (Wednesday, May 4 | 9:00 pm | National Stadium)

Sporting Cristal vs. Workshops (Tuesday, May 17 | 7:30 pm | National Stadium)

Flamenco vs. Sporting Cristal (Tuesday, May 24 | 7:30 pm | Maracana Stadium)

