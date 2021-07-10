Sports activities Information | Anand Beats Kasparov In Croatia Grand Chess Excursion | LatestLY

Zagreb, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand trumped former international champion Garry Kasparov within the much-awaited contest of the Croatia Grand Chess Excursion right here on Saturday. Enjoying with white items, the Chennai-based maestro took down Kasparov in 30 strikes in a Sicillian Najdorf variation recreation within the fourth spherical of the Blitz tournament. The Indian ace, alternatively, went right down to Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, the top-seed right here, in spherical 5. He used to be positioned 6th after 5 rounds with 11.5 issues.

Anand had began the Blitz festival with a defeat by the hands of Dutch GM Anish Giri prior to bouncing again with a win over Jan-Kryzstof Duda of Poland.

He then shared issues with French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave within the 3rd spherical. The previous international champion had ended up at 7th spot after the Speedy segment with 9 issues. He had posted two wins and drawn 5 and misplaced two fits.

Anand is returning to over-the-board motion after March 2020 and resumed his competition with Kasparov who’s taking part in the Blitz tournament by myself right here.

Effects: Blitz: Fourth spherical: Viswanathan Anand beat Garry Kasparov; Anton Korobov misplaced to Jan-Kryzstof Duda; Shakriyar Mamedyarov misplaced to Alexander Grischuk; Anish Giri drew Peter Van Foreest; Ian Nepomniachtchi drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Body of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)