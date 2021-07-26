Sports activities Information | Angad Bajwa Finishes 18th In Skeet, Mairaj twenty fifth | LatestLY

Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa completed 18th whilst his senior compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended twenty fifth within the males’s skeet match of the Tokyo Olympics right here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Angad shot 120 throughout 5 sequence and Mairaj may organize handiest 117 on the Asaka Vary.

Positioned a creditable eleventh in a single day and eyeing a finals berth on the finish of the primary 3 rounds, Angad neglected his goal three times on the second one day of the qualifying to bow out of rivalry and not using a struggle.

His collection of ratings learn 24 25 24 23 24.

Alternatively, Mairaj used to be may now not support on his in a single day place and ended the contest with ratings of 25 24 22 23 23 for a complete of 117.

France’s Eric Delaunay crowned the qualification with an Olympic document 124+6 (together with shoot-off), whilst Italy’s Tammaro Cassandro (124+5) grabbed the second one position.

Eetu Kallioinen of Finland used to be 3rd with 123 within the qualifying during which 30 shooters competed.

Within the skeet {qualifications}, each and every shooter pulls the cause 125 instances throughout 5 sequence and from 8 capturing stations organized in a semi-circle. The highest six qualify for the finals, the place they shoot 60 goals.

Angad holds the sector document in skeet with 60 out of 60, completed on the Asian Shotgun Championships in Kuwait, in 2018. He had shot every other 60/60 subsequent yr, in New Delhi, to getter the simpler of Mairaj on solution to protecting his Nationals crown.

Angad neglected two goals out of 75 , be positioned eleventh on rely again on the finish of the 3rd spherical on Sunday.

Mairaj had 71 and used to be positioned twenty fifth out of the 30 shooters in fray.

