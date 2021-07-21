Sports activities Information | Boca Juniors Avid gamers Caught In Brazil After Stadium Brawl – | LatestLY

Rio de Janeiro, Jul 21 (AP) Avid gamers of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night time in a bus out of doors a police station within the Brazilian town of Belo Horizonte after brawling with safety following their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to native Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday.

The struggle erupted as gamers from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room. Video pictures confirmed contributors of the group throwing punches and gadgets at safety team of workers. The group it appears used to be infuriated via a purpose that have been disallowed via a video evaluation offside name.

The Brazilian membership mentioned on Twitter that Boca gamers had additionally attempted to wreck into their locker room and that they destroyed water coolers and railings.

The Argentinian delegation have been anticipated to fly again to Argentina that very same night time, on-line information website G1 reported, however the group bus used to be taken to the police station as a substitute.

The delegation remained out of doors the police station on Wednesday morning, however Argentina’s ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, mentioned on his authentic Fb web page that all the group could be returning to Argentina within the afternoon.

Atletico Mineiro mentioned its chairman, Sérgio Coelho, negotiated with safety forces in order that Boca gamers would testify to police concerning the incident with out the danger of having arrested.

Santiago Mayor, spokesman for the army police in Belo Horizonte, informed the Argentine TyC Sports activities channel that 3 Boca Juniors gamers have been recognized as attacking safety team of workers, although he didn’t determine them.

Juan Román Riquelme, Boca’s vice chairman, complained to the similar channel that safety other people weren’t letting the gamers go back to the dressing rooms.

Each fits of the round-of-16 conflict ended goalless, however Atletico Mineiro gained 3-1 on consequences Tuesday night time to advance. Boca Juniors gamers and managers have been livid {that a} purpose used to be annulled after a video evaluation.

Atletico Mineiro will face one in every of two Argentinian golf equipment within the subsequent level. River Plate and Argentinos Juniors drew 0-0 final week. (AP)

