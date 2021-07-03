Sports activities Information | Coco Gauff Reaches Wimbledon 4th Spherical Once more | LatestLY

Wimbledon, Jul 3 (AP) Coco Gauff is again into the second one week of Wimbledon.

The 17-year-old American matched her breakout end result from 2019 via attaining the fourth around with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court docket. Gauff completed with 21 winners and broke her opponent 5 occasions.

Gauff will face former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Monday.

In males’s play, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini complicated with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene.

Emma Raducanu changed into the youngest British girl to achieve the fourth around of Wimbledon within the Open generation.

The 18-year-old Raducanu transformed her 1/3 fit level to overcome veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court docket. She is taking part in in her first Grand Slam match.

Raducanu received 8 immediately video games to take a 3-0 lead in the second one set, then struggled to position away Cirstea. She didn’t convert 3 immediately wreck issues within the subsequent recreation, then was once damaged and neglected every other 5 wreck issues at 4-3.

She wanted every other 3 makes an attempt within the ultimate recreation ahead of Cirstea netted a forehand to finish the fit.

Deborah Jevans was once the former youngest British girl to achieve the fourth around at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber grew to become her third-round fit round totally after a rain prolong to overcome Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 within the first set when play was once halted for roughly 90 mins however ruled her Belarusian opponent when the fit resumed.

Kerber is the one former girls’s champion left within the draw. Sasnovich complicated from the primary around when Serena Williams needed to retire with an harm within the first set. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)