Sports activities Information | Danielle Wyatt Steers England To T20I Sequence Win Over India | LatestLY

Danielle Wyatt's 89-run knock helped England to sign up an eight-wicket over India within the 3rd and ultimate T20I right here on the County Flooring in Chelmsford on Wednesday (native time) with 8 balls closing to wrap up the sequence victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, which selected to bat first after successful the toss, publish a tight overall of 153/6. Opener Shaifali Verma didn’t open her account and misplaced her wicket to Katherine Brunt.

Smriti Mandhana departed after an outstanding 70-run within the sequence decider. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 26) and Richa Ghosh (20 off 13) helped India despatched to put up a aggressive overall. Different Indian batters failed to attain runs in double digits.

Chasing the whole, England misplaced opener Tammy Beaumont in early overs. Alternatively, Danni Wyatt’s unbeaten 89 from 56 balls took the fit clear of India and guided England to raise the trophy. Wyatt placed on a 112-run partnership with Natalie Sciver who were given out after scoring 42 runs off 36 balls.

Transient Rankings: India Girls 153/6. (Smriti Mandhana 70, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Katherine Brunt 2-27) vs England Girls 154/2 (Danni Wyatt 89, Natalie Sciver 42, Sneh Rana 1-27). (ANI)

