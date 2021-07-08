Sports activities Information | Denmark Trainer Bemoans Overdue Penalty In Loss | LatestLY

London, Jul 8 (AP) Denmark trainer Kasper Hjulmand says he can not know how a decisive penalty was once awarded towards his staff within the 2-1 loss to England within the Ecu Championship semifinals.

Raheem Sterling misplaced his steadiness following a problem within the space via Denmark defender Joakim Maehle after which fell to the bottom underneath power via Mathias Jensen within the first part of overtime.

A penalty was once awarded and the verdict stood following a video evaluation. Harry Kane’s spot kick was once stored however he put within the rebound for the profitable objective.

Hjulmand says “it was once a penalty that shouldn’t were a penalty and it’s one thing that annoys me presently.”

Hjulmand says its something is to lose a recreation “however it is a sadness. It’s sour.”

England trainer Gareth Southgate says “there may be VAR so I suppose they checked it and fixed with the referee’s determination.” (AP)

