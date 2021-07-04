Sports activities Information | Dominant Verstappen Wins Austrian GP, Extends Total Lead | LatestLY

Spielberg (Austria), Jul 4 (AP) Components One championship chief Max Verstappen gained the Austrian Grand Prix from pole place on Sunday, clinching a 3rd immediately victory and lengthening his lead over identify rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 issues after 9 races.

It was once Verstappen’s 5th win of the season in comparison to 3 for Hamilton, who dropped down from 2d position to fourth overdue on after going too large on a flip and rolling over a kerb, harmful one in all his tires.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas completed 2d forward of McLaren’s Lando Norris, who clinched the fourth podium of his profession at the similar monitor the place he secured his first remaining yr.

The 2020 top-three end made him the youngest British motive force on a podium and third-youngest general in the back of Lance Walk and Verstappen. The ultra-consistent Norris is the one motive force to have scored issues in each race this season.

Hamilton has now not gained for the reason that Spanish GP two months in the past, a depressing streak of 5 races for the protecting champion searching for a file 8th F1 identify. All of the ones have long past to Purple Bull, with Sergio Perez taking the opposite.

This was once any other crushing luck for Verstappen on on the Purple Bull ring, his crew’s house monitor and with 1000’s of his orange-shirted fanatics cheering on his fifteenth profession win. He additionally gained right here remaining weekend on the Styrian GP.

Verstappen clinched his 1/3 immediately pole on Saturday and were given away cleanly once more for any other lights-to-flag win, the way in which Hamilton has so steadily achieved.

A perfect day for him and his adoring fanatics was once finished via an advantage level for the quickest lap.

In the meantime, Hamilton’s look forward to a 99th F1 win continues and he’ll hope for a metamorphosis of fortune on the British GP in Silverstone in two weeks’ time. (AP)

