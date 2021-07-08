Sports activities Information | England Debuting 5 Vs Pakistan In ODI In Cardiff | LatestLY

Cardiff, Jul 8 (AP) England is debuting 5 avid gamers beneath first-time captain Ben Stokes towards Pakistan on Thursday in a day-night one-day global at Sophia Gardens.

The toss used to be gained via Stokes, who made up our minds to bowl first.

A wholly new England squad used to be scrambled in combination on Tuesday, an afternoon after the principle squad recorded seven certain exams for the coronavirus unfold amongst avid gamers and personnel. The remainder additionally had to enter isolation as hint contacts. They’re anticipated to be to be had for the Twenty20 collection after the 3 ODIs.

Gamers have been pulled from the County Championship, and previous avid gamers and rested avid gamers recalled.

Debuts got to opener Phil Salt, first drop batsman Zak Crawley, wicketkeeper John Simpson and allrounder Lewis Gregory within the heart order, and speedy bowler Brydon Carse.

“A bizarre state of affairs,” Stokes mentioned, “however to select a workforce of this caliber displays we’re in a excellent position.”

Pakistan is giving a debut to left-hander Saud Shakeel within the heart order after Haris Sohail returned house after tearing a hamstring in coaching.

Lineups:

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (captain), John Simpson, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf. (AP)

