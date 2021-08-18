Sports activities Information | England Recall Malan, Drop Sibley For 3rd Take a look at Towards India | LatestLY

London, Aug 18 (PTI) England on Wednesday recalled batsman Dawid Malan and in addition added seamer Saqib Mahmood to their squad, with the exception of losing suffering opener Dom Sibley, for the 3rd Take a look at in opposition to India.

England have stored injured pacer Mark Picket within the 15-man squad, hoping that he’s going to be are compatible for the 3rd Take a look at beginning August 25 at Leeds however not noted Zak Crawley.

India are main the five-match collection 1-0 after successful the second one Take a look at at Lord’s by way of 151 runs.

Malan is returning to the Take a look at squad for the primary time in 3 years. He final performed Take a look at cricket in August 2018 in England’s victory over India at Edgbaston.

“Dawid Malan merits his alternative within the Take a look at area. He has numerous enjoy throughout all codecs and, if referred to as upon, I’m assured that he can come and do neatly on his house flooring,” England head trainer Chris Silverwood mentioned.

“Within the restricted time he has performed firstclass cricket this season, he has proven what he’s in a position to, scoring a extremely achieved 199 for Yorkshire in opposition to Sussex at Headingley in June.”

On Picket, the top trainer mentioned, “We’re hopeful that Mark Picket will likely be are compatible after injuring his proper shoulder within the first Take a look at. Our clinical crew will likely be operating with him on a daily basis. We will be able to track the place he’s at after we get to Leeds.”

Saqib Mahmood is but to make his Take a look at debut. The 24-year-old was once named as a reserve right through England’s excursion of Sri Lanka and India.

Spinner Jack Leach will go back to Taunton, however stays on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali.

The England Take a look at squad will report back to its Leeds base on Sunday.

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Picket.

