Sports activities Information | Evin Lewis Stars As West Indies Wrap Up 4-1 T20I Sequence Win Over Australia | LatestLY

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 17 (ANI): Evin Lewis blasted 79 off 34 balls sooner than Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell picked 3 wickets respectively to lend a hand West Indies beat Australia through 16 runs within the 5th and ultimate T20I on Friday (native time).

With this win, West Indies wrapped the T20I sequence 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked 3 whilst Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets every.

Chasing 200, Australia were given off to a foul as Sheldon Cottrell got rid of Josh Philippe within the first over after the opener top-edged a pull shot.

Skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh then scripted a 37-run stand for the second one wicket. The 2 batsmen helped Australia succeed in 46 runs in 4 overs sooner than Russell disregarded Marsh.

On the finish of the powerplay, Australia’s chase used to be arrange effectively in spite of the lack of Philippe and Marsh because the guests scored 66 runs within the first six overs.

Within the 10th over, Fabian Allen took a shocking catch whilst Nicholas Pooran ran out Moises Henriques with an instantaneous hit as Australia misplaced two wickets.

The guests wanted 70 runs within the final 5 overs however their hope ended as Russell wiped clean bowled Matthew Wade within the sixteenth over. Australia saved shedding wickets at common durations and used to be limited to 183/9.

Previous, West Indies completed their innings at 199/8 after a half-century from Evin Lewis. The left-handed batsman had given a flying begin to West Indies because the hosts scored 119 within the first 10 overs.

However Australian bowlers made a comeback and West Indies controlled simply 80 within the final 10 overs. Russell, Fabian Allen, and Darren Bravo all registered single-digit ratings.

Temporary Ratings: West Indies 199/8 (Evin Lewis 79, Nicholas Pooran 31; Andrew Tye 3-37) Australia 183/9 (Aaron Finch 34, Mitchell Marsh 30; Sheldon Cottrell 3-28) (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)