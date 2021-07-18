Sports activities Information | Excited To Constitute India In AFC Ladies’s Membership Championship, Says Gokulam Kerala Trainer | LatestLY

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC head trainer PV Priya has stated that the aspect is “excited” to constitute India within the AFC Ladies’s Membership Championship 2021.

Gokulam Kerala FC will play its AFC Ladies’s Membership Championship 2021 – Pilot Match at Amman in Jordan from November 7 to twelve.

The Kerala membership is grouped some of the league winners from Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Iran within the championship. The Asian Soccer Confederation is but to free up the time table and venue for the knockout levels of the event.

Gokulam Kerala FC will face the Amman Membership in its first fit on November 7. In the second one fit, Iran champions Shahrdari Sirjan on November 9, adopted through Uzbek champion membership FC Bunyodkor.

Consistent with the event rules, a complete of 23 gamers will also be registered. The membership can check in as much as 5 foreigners, and one participant will have to be from an Asian nation.

“We’re excited to constitute the rustic. All of the golf equipment are tricky groups however we can take a look at our perfect within the championship. That is the primary time a membership from India participating within the girls’s continental cup. We need to give our perfect and make the rustic proud,” Gokulam Kerala FC quoted PV Priya as announcing.

“It’s going to be a difficult workforce however we’re having a look greater than mere participation. We want to get ready neatly and we are hoping we will make historical past,” stated VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Previous this week, the All India Soccer Federation (AIFF) nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), the champion of the 4th version of the Hero Indian Ladies’s League to constitute India within the AFC Ladies’s Membership Championship 2020-21 – Pilot event. (ANI)

