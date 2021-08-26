Sports activities Information | FIFA Reduces Penalty On Mexico For Anti-gay Chants At Video games | LatestLY

Mexico Town, Aug 26 (AP) The arena football frame has agreed to cut back Mexico’s punishment for anti-gay chants heard all over the Olympic qualifying fits in March, Mexican football officers stated.

The Mexican football federation stated it were notified through FIFA that Mexico’s males crew must play just one recreation with out fanatics, as a substitute of 2 as used to be firstly imposed.

The ban shall be carried out Sept. 2, when Mexico’s nationwide crew performs Jamaica firstly of the area’s International Cup qualifiers. The sport will happen on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico Town.

The Mexican football league petitioned FIFA asking it to rethink the unique sanctions at the grounds the punishment would impact Mexico’s nationwide crew even supposing the chants took place in a recreation performed through the Sub23 crew.

Football officers have tried to forestall anti-gay chants at Mexican nationwide crew fits. (AP)

