Sports activities Information | Girls’s third ODI: India Beat England Via 4 Wickets To Sign up Comfort Win | LatestLY

Worcester, Jul 3 (PTI) Skipper Mithali Raj performed a captain’s knock to lead India Girls to a comfort four-wicket win over England Girls within the 3rd and ultimate ODI right here on Saturday.

Chasing 220, Mithali, who was the absolute best run-getter throughout all codecs in girls’s cricket on Saturday, anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten 75 off 86 balls because the guests surpassed England’s 219 all out in 46.3 overs.

But even so Mithali, opener Smriti Mandhana made 49 whilst Sneh Rana performed a 22-ball 24-run cameo in opposition to the tip.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone (2/36) picked up two wickets.

Previous, India Girls bowled out England Girls for 219.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/47) used to be the pick out of the bowlers for India, whilst Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Sneh Rana (1/31), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24), Shikha Pandey (1/42) and Poonam Yadav (1/43) scalped a wicket each and every.

Nat Sciver (49), skipper Heather Knight (46) and Lauren Winfileld-Hill (36) made helpful contributions for England Girls after being invited to bat within the ultimate fit, which used to be diminished to 47-a-side affair because of behind schedule get started as a result of rain.

Transient Rankings:

England Girls: 219 all out in 47 overs (Nat Sciver 49, Heather Knight 46; Deepti Sharma 3/43).

India Girls: 220 for six in 46.3 overs (Mithali Raj 76 no longer out, Smriti Mandhana 49; Sophie Ecclestone 2/36).

