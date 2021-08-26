Manchester, Aug 26 (AP) Manchester Town left again Benjamin Mendy has been charged with 4 counts of rape and one depend of sexual attack, police mentioned Thursday.

The 27-year-old Mendy was once suspended via Town pending an investigation.

“The fees relate to 3 complainants over the age of 16 and are purported to have taken position between October 2020 and August 2021,” Cheshire Police mentioned in a observation.

Mendy was once to stay in police custody in a single day and is because of seem in court docket on Friday, police mentioned.

Mendy’s agent didn’t straight away reply to an electronic mail from The Related Press in search of remark.

Mendy joined Town from Monaco in 2017 and has received the Premier League 3 times and the English League Cup two times.

He performed in opposition to Tottenham at the opening weekend of the Premier League season however didn’t function in opposition to Norwich on Saturday. (AP)

