Sports activities Information | IOA Names Safety Attache B Ok Sinha As Press Attache Of India’s Olympic Contingent | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Affiliation has appointed retired IPS officer B Ok Sinha will carry out the twin position of Safety in addition to Press Attache of the rustic’s contingent on the Tokyo Video games, which starts on July 23.

Sinha is a former Haryana DGP and in addition a recipient of the President’s Police Medal.

“Mr B Ok Sinha (Retd DG Police, IPS) who’s going with Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics as Safety Attache, will now, together with dealing with the obligations of Safety Attache, may also be dealing with the obligations of Press Attache,” IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary Common Rajeev Mehta stated in a joint remark.

“Mr B Ok Sinha will likely be departing from Delhi for Tokyo on twenty second July, 2021.”

India will likely be represented via a 228-strong contingent, together with 119 athletes, on the the Tokyo Olympics, being held below strict well being protocols sans spectators within the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

the primary batch of athletes will go away for Tokyo on July 17 from the nationwide capital.

