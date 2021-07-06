Sports activities Information | Italy Beats Spain On Consequences, Reaches Euro 2020 Ultimate | LatestLY

London, July 7 (AP) Jorginho transformed the decisive penalty kick on Tuesday to provide Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a place within the Ecu Championship ultimate.

The midfielder took an indicator hop on the finish of his run-up sooner than rolling the ball into the ground nook.

The fit had completed 1-1 via additional time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot within the sixtieth minute however Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain within the eightieth.

Morata overlooked the next-to-last kick within the shootout, giving Jorginho the danger to win it.

Italy can be again at Wembley Stadium for the overall on Sunday in opposition to both England or Denmark. (AP)

