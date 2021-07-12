Sports activities Information | Italy Go back To Rome With Euro 2020 Trophy | LatestLY

Rome, Jul 12 (AP) The Italian soccer group arrived again in Rome on Monday after successful the Ecu Championships in opposition to England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

They have been greeted via elated enthusiasts who had accumulated at their resort to welcome them house.

Italians celebrated the Ecu Championship football name as a brand new starting now not just for their younger nationwide group however for a rustic that’s been craving to go back to normalcy after being hit long and hard via the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking vehicles, fireworks and making a song enthusiasts crammed the night time in Rome as hundreds of folks took to the streets after the rustic beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first primary football trophy for the reason that 2006 International Cup. (AP)

