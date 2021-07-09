Sports activities Information | Italy’s Veratti Doesn”t Worry England, Calls Debatable Sterling Penalty ”beneficiant” | LatestLY

Florence, Jul 9 (AP) Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says he don’t have awarded the penalty for England that result in Harry Kane’s deciding function of their 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night time, describing the verdict as “beneficiant”.

Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty space in time beyond regulation and gave the impression to lose his steadiness following a problem through Joakim Maehle.

The England winger sooner or later fell to the bottom after a nudge from every other Denmark participant, Mathias Jensen.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the verdict stood after a assessment through the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty used to be stored — to ship the hosts to the overall of a significant festival for the primary time since 1966.

They’re going to meet Italy within the last, who’re lately on a 33-match unbeaten run — a countrywide report. (AP)

