Sports activities Information | Nishtha Madan Drops Overdue Bogey However Remains In Best-20 LPGA Q-Faculty | LatestLY

Rancho Mirage, Aug 22 (PTI) India’s Nishtha Madan shot a fair par 72 to stay herself within Best-20 at Degree I of the LPGA Qualifying Match right here.

The 23-year-old, who has received 4 occasions at the Cactus Excursion in Arizona, was once flying prime at 3-under via first 10 holes and neatly within Best-10 at Shadow Ridge.

Then Nishtha dropped 3 pictures at the eleventh, twelfth and maximum disappointingly on 18th to fall to even par and T-18th. They nonetheless have another around to move.

Issues have been, alternatively, now not so nice for the opposite 3 Indians as Nikita Arjun (77-74-69), Saaniya Sharma (78-73-73) and Sharmila Nicollet (76-77-73) ignored the reduce after 54 holes.

After 3 rounds, Huize Lian of China is again on peak of the leaderboard after a 5-under par 67 at the Pete Dye Direction. Lian is 14-under general and has a two-stroke lead with 18 holes closing.

Gamers completing within the top-95 and ties will advance to Degree II from October 21-24 in Venice at the Panther Direction and Bobcat Direction at Plantation Golfing and Nation Membership.

The match is being performed on two lessons, the Shadow Ridge and Peter Dye lessons.

A 3rd-round 67 introduced Australia’s Amelia Garvey right into a tie for 2d with 36-hole chief Agathe Laisne at 12-under.

