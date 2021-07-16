Sports activities Information | Novak Djokovic Posts He Is In For Tokyo Olympics | LatestLY

Belgrade, Jul 16 (AP) Novak Djokovic goes to the Tokyo Olympics, maintaining alive his likelihood for a “Golden Slam.”

Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was once proud to constitute Serbia on the Olympics.

After he gained Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying twentieth occupation Grand Slam name, Djokovic stated he didn’t know if he was once going to play in Tokyo.

If the top-ranked Djokovic wins gold in males’s singles and on the U.S. Open, he will be the first male tennis participant to finish a “Golden Slam” — all 4 Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the similar calendar 12 months.

Steffi Graf is the one girl to have executed it, in 1988.

Whilst Djokovic is headed for Tokyo, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are a few of the height males’s gamers who gained’t be competing within the Olympics. (AP)

